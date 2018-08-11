Man dies in car-motorcycle collision near Tatamagouche

A man died at the scene of a collision on Highway 311 south of Tatamagouche on Saturday, according to the RCMP.

At approximately 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a call of a collision involving a car and a motorcycle on the highway near The Falls, according to a police release.

Police said an initial investigation shows the car was travelling northbound and turning onto Balmoral Rd. when the southbound motorcycle collided with the car.

The 46-year-old woman driving the car was taken to hospital with injuries and was later released. She was the only person in the car, said police.

That part of Highway 311 remained closed until 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, to allow the investigation at the scene to occur.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.