Nova Scotia

Man dies in Cape Forchu after falling from steep hill: police

A man died in southwestern Nova Scotia on Saturday evening after falling from a steep hill when a rope broke, according to the RCMP.

RCMP say a rope the man was using broke, causing him to fall

RCMP are investigating the Cape Forchu man's death, but don't believe there was anything criminal about the incident. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

A man died in southwestern Nova Scotia this weekend after falling from a steep hill, police say.

On Saturday at 8:13 p.m., RCMP were called to Thomas Road in Cape Forchu where a man was found on the rocks of the shoreline.

According to a release, police believe that the man tied a rope to a tree to try to descend the steep hill to the water. He fell when the rope broke. 

The 68-year-old man from Cape Forchu was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating, but said they don't believe there was anything criminal about the man's death.

