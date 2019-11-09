Passenger dies in single-car crash in Cape Breton

One man is dead and another man is injured after a car left the road in Boularderie East, Cape Breton, on Thursday evening.

The passenger in the vehicle, an 86-year-old man from Newfoundland, died in hospital later the same night.

In a media release, RCMP say they believe the driver failed to make a turn and went off the roadway. The two men were the only two occupants of the vehicle.

The driver, an 83-year-old from Ontario, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

