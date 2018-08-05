Man, 72, dies in Cabot Trail motorcycle collision

A 72-year-old Chéticamp man died Saturday afternoon after the motorcycle he was riding collided with another one on the Cabot Trail in Grand Étang, N.S, RCMP said.

The driver of the other motorcycle, a 67-year-old man from Oyster Pond, was taken to Sacred Heart Community Health Centre in Chéticamp and was later transferred to the QEII in Halifax with serious injuries.

The two riders were travelling in opposite directions, said RCMP Cpl. Dal Hutchinson.

The 72-year-old man veered into the path of the other rider after he tried to avoid hitting the back of a car that was making a left-hand turn, said Hutchinson.

Inverness District RCMP responded to the crash just before 5 p.m.

The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, Hutchinson said.

The highway was closed for several hours while a RCMP collision analyst reviewed evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.