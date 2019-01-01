Musquodoboit Harbour man dies after ATV falls through ice

A 25-year-old man from the Musquodoboit Harbour area has died after his all-terrain vehicle went through the ice on Lake Charlotte early Tuesday morning.

Police received a call at 1:06 a.m. about a man who had been out on his four-wheeler on the lake on Nova Scotia's Eastern Shore and hadn't returned home. The man's family was concerned he may have fallen through the ice.

Firefighters located him about four hours later in a patch of open water, and the ATV was found nearby. Firefighters tried to revive the man, who was taken to hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

Police and the medical examiner's office are investigating the death.