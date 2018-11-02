N.B. man dies after pickup overturns on Highway 104

A 54-year-old man from Haute-Aboujagane, N.B., has died following a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Nova Scotia's Highway 104 in Cumberland County.

The man was driving east in a pickup truck when it overturned around 7:30 a.m. RCMP are still investigating what happened.

"He was in critical condition when he was found," said Cpl. Jennifer Clarke. "He did unfortunately pass away in the hospital later in the afternoon."

The crash happened in Londonderry, N.S., less than 10 kilometres west of the toll plaza, Clarke said. One lane of the highway was closed until about 4 p.m.

"Once the collision analyst completes their investigation, we'll have a better idea of what took place," she said.