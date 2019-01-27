Man dies after fatal ATV crash in Guysborough County

A 59-year-old Guysborough County, N.S., man has died after an ATV crash off Highway 16 in Halfway Cove on Saturday.

The man was riding on his property and drove over a large embankment, Nova Scotia RCMP said in a news release.

Police said the man's family called to report the crash at about 7:58 p.m.

When first responders arrived, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said no other vehicles or people were involved in the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.