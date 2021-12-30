Man dies after downtown Halifax stabbing, suspect arrested

A suspect has been arrested after a stabbing Thursday morning in downtown Halifax left one man dead and another injured.

Halifax Regional Police were called to Insight Optometry on Brunswick Street around 9:15 a.m. AT after a man entered the clinic and attacked two men who were inside.

A 55-year-old man was stabbed and taken to hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to a media release from police.

The other victim, a 66-year-old man, was also injured during the altercation. He was taken to hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The attacker fled the area on foot.

Police said a 25-year-old man was arrested a short time later in the area.

Charges expected, say police

Police said they are treating the incident as a homicide and charges are expected. They said the investigation is in its preliminary stages and they couldn't comment on a possible motive.

The optometry clinic is located on Brunswick Street in downtown Halifax, in the same building as a hotel and restaurant. (Rob Short/CBC)

Brunswick Street between Sackville Street and Spring Garden Road as well as Doyle Street at Queen Street were temporarily closed while police responded to the scene.

This is the fifth homicide in the Halifax area in the past two months. Police previously said it's too soon to speculate whether those earlier homicides are connected.

On Wednesday, Halifax RCMP confirmed the death of a 28-year-old man whose body was found inside a vehicle in Loon Lake has been determined to be a homicide.

