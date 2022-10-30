Man, 67, dies after being struck by Halifax Transit bus

A 67-year-old man who was struck by a bus in Dartmouth, N.S., on Saturday has died.

Halifax police say the incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. at Metro Transit's bridge terminal.

Police offered few details in a media release. They say the man came into contact with the bus while it was in motion and he later died.

The terminal, just across from the Macdonald Bridge, was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.

MORE TOP STORIES