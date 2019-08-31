Man declared dangerous offender at 16 gets full parole

A Nova Scotia man who was declared a dangerous offender at the age of 16 and spent more than 30 years in prison for sexual assault has been granted full parole, according to a Parole Board of Canada decision from August.

Thomas Patrick Lyons, now in his 50s, has spent his entire adult life in prison. He was one of Canada's youngest dangerous offenders when he was sentenced.

The board's decision came more than a year after he was granted a little more freedom with day parole in 2018.

In 1983, Lyons pleaded guilty to a series of charges after he broke into a home in Halifax and sexually assaulted a woman.

According to the document, Lyons tied her hands and threatened to cut her breast. He held her a gunpoint during the sexual assault.

Lyons then stole the woman's vehicle and a gun from the home.

Lyons was 16 a Nova Scotia judge declared him a dangerous offender, a designation upheld by the Supreme Court of Canada.

The decision noted that in 1987, while Lyons was housed in a federal institution, he took a female staff member hostage. It said he lured the staff member into a room, tied her wrists and ankles, and then sexually assaulted her while holding a weapon to her neck.

He was handed a life sentence for the hostage taking. He was convicted of charges including sexual assault with a weapon and forcible confinement.

He said at the time his plan was to flee the prison with hostages and hope that police would kill him once they encountered him.

The board's decision acknowledged Lyons's "tumultuous upbringing," adding he suffered from "physical abuse and being bullied by your peers."

It said Lyons has a shown a "propensity for violent behaviour from a young age" and a "fascination for guns and used them in a reckless manner of a number of occasions."

It said his most recent psychological assessment rated him as a moderate/above average risk for future violent and sexual offending. It also noted police are opposed to his release on full parole.

Reintegration potential

But the decision also noted Correctional Service Canada found Lyons's levels of accountability and motivation to be high, and that he has "moderate reintegration potential."

"Your institutional behaviour, while at [redacted] institution for eight years prior to your day parole, was described as positive and without concerns," the board noted.

"You successfully completed numerous temporary absences, escorted and unescorted, as well as work releases."

Lyons also successfully completed a number of sexual offender programs in prison and his day parole paperwork suggests "an internalization of the program-related material."

The board noted Lyons has a job and "strong support" from his brother.

Lyons will be granted full parole upon the expiration of his current period of day parole, which the document noted is in the "immediate future."

With full parole, Lyons must report all intimate sexual and non-sexual relationships and friends with females to his parole supervisor.

Lyons is also prohibited from going to certain areas. The specific areas Lyons are not revealed in the parole board decision.

The final condition is that he not contact his victims or their families, directly or indirectly.

