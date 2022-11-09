Man, 62, dies after being hit by vehicle in Dartmouth
The collision occurred on Main Street between Golf View Drive and Forest Hills Parkway at about 8:10 p.m. AT.
Pedestrian was crossing Main Street when he was struck
A 62-year-old man died when he was hit by a vehicle in Dartmouth, N.S., on Tuesday evening.
Halifax Regional Police say the man was crossing Main Street between Golf View Drive and Forest Hills Parkway at about 8:10 p.m. AT when he was struck by a vehicle that was headed inbound to Dartmouth.
He died at the scene.
Police are investigating the collision.
