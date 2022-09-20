Man, 44, dead after two-vehicle crash in Digby County

A Nova Scotia man is dead following a crash in Digby County, police say.

Emergency responders were called to a collision between two cars on Patrice Road in Concession, N.S., on Monday night, according to a news release.

RCMP say one of the drivers, a 44-year-old Concession man, died at the scene. He was the only person in the car.

A 31-year-old Alberta man who was the driver and only occupant of the other car was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Patrice Road was closed for several hours.

A collision reconstructionist examined the scene of the crash and RCMP are still investigating.

