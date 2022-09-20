Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Man, 44, dead after two-vehicle crash in Digby County

A Nova Scotia man is dead following a crash in Digby County, police say.

Concession, N.S., man died at the scene, man from Alberta sent to hospital

RCMP say two vehicles crashed on Patrice Road in Concession, N.S., on Sunday night. (CBC)

Emergency responders were called to a collision between two cars on Patrice Road in Concession, N.S., on Monday night, according to a news release.

RCMP say one of the drivers, a 44-year-old Concession man, died at the scene. He was the only person in the car.

A 31-year-old Alberta man who was the driver and only occupant of the other car was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Patrice Road was closed for several hours.

A collision reconstructionist examined the scene of the crash and RCMP are still investigating. 

