Man, 64, dead after lawn tractor hit by car in Debert

A man is dead after the lawn tractor he was driving was hit by a car on a road in Debert, N.S.

The RCMP say the collision happened around 5 p.m. Sunday on Masstown Road.

A 64-year-old man from Debert was crossing the road when he was struck by a Chevrolet Cruze that was travelling on the road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and lone occupant of the sedan, a 60-year-old Debert woman, was uninjured.

Police are investigating.

MORE TOP STORIES