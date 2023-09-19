Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia·New

Man, 64, dead after lawn tractor hit by car in Debert

A man is dead after the lawn tractor he was driving was hit by a car on a road in Debert, N.S.

Lawn tractor was crossing the road when it was struck

CBC News ·
An RCMP patch is shown.
Masstown Road in Debert, N.S., was closed for several hours due to the police investigation. (CBC)

A man is dead after the lawn tractor he was driving was hit by a car on a road in Debert, N.S.

The RCMP say the collision happened around 5 p.m. Sunday on Masstown Road.

A 64-year-old man from Debert was crossing the road when he was struck by a Chevrolet Cruze that was travelling on the road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and lone occupant of the sedan, a 60-year-old Debert woman, was uninjured.

Police are investigating.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now