Man, 64, dead after lawn tractor hit by car in Debert
A man is dead after the lawn tractor he was driving was hit by a car on a road in Debert, N.S.
Lawn tractor was crossing the road when it was struck
A man is dead after the lawn tractor he was driving was hit by a car on a road in Debert, N.S.
The RCMP say the collision happened around 5 p.m. Sunday on Masstown Road.
A 64-year-old man from Debert was crossing the road when he was struck by a Chevrolet Cruze that was travelling on the road.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver and lone occupant of the sedan, a 60-year-old Debert woman, was uninjured.
Police are investigating.
MORE TOP STORIES