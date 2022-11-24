Man, 60, dead following crash in Queens County

A 60-year-old man has died after the truck he was driving crashed in Port Medway, N.S.

Queens District RCMP said emergency services were called to Port Medway Road around 7 p.m. AT on Wednesday.

They said officers discovered a pickup truck had left the roadway and wound up against a tree.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is underway.

Port Medway Road was closed for several hours after the crash but has since reopened.

