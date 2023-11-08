83-year-old pedestrian dead after being hit by car in Antigonish
An 83-year-old man from Antigonish is dead after being hit by a car on James Street in Antigonish.
Investigation is ongoing, say police
The busy street, located near St. Francis Xavier University, is home to numerous fast-food restaurants and businesses.
RCMP said in a release that the incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Police said the man, who is from Antigonish, was brought to the hospital, where he later died.
The street was closed for a few hours following the crash.
The driver, a 67-year-old Antigonish man, was alone in the vehicle and was uninjured, said police.
RCMP said a collision reconstructionist visited the scene and they are investigating.
