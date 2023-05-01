Content
Nova Scotia·New

Man, 54, dead following ATV crash in Lunenburg County

Vehicle's passenger suffered non-life-threatening injury

CBC News ·
rcmp vehicle
The crash happened near New Elm Road shortly before 6 p.m. on Saturday. (Robert Short/CBC)

A 54-year-old man is dead following an all-terrain vehicle crash in New Elm, Lunenburg County.

The RCMP were called to the scene near New Elm Road — about 30 kilometres west of Bridgewater — shortly before 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The Mounties say the side-by-side vehicle was heavily damaged in an apparent offroad rollover. It was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

The driver, a 54-year-old man from Shelburne County, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle's passenger, a 60-year-old man from Hants County, suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

