Man, 56, dead following crash in Lunenburg County

A 56-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Lunenburg County Friday evening.

Lunenburg District RCMP, EHS and the New Ross fire department responded to the crash near Franey Corner around 5:30 p.m. AT.

Police say the vehicle had been travelling on Forties Road when it went off the road and down a steep embankment.

The driver, the 56-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 55-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was transported to South Shore Regional Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene, and Forties Road was closed in both directions for about six hours before reopening late Friday.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

