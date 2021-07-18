Man, 21, dead following single-vehicle crash in Digby County

A 21-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Digby County early Sunday.

RCMP were called to the scene on Middle Crossing Road in Marshalltown, about 10 kilometres southwest of Digby, just after midnight.

Police say they received a report of a vehicle in a ditch with no one inside.

When police arrived, they found the driver outside the vehicle. It was determined that he had been ejected during the crash.

The driver, a man from Digby County, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a collision reconstructionist attended the scene overnight and the road was closed for several hours. It has since reopened.

An investigation is underway.

