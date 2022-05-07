Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia

Man, 37, dead following crash in Cumberland County

An Advocate Harbour man is dead following a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle in Fox River on Thursday.

CBC News ·
RCMP are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV in Cumberland County. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

A 37-year-old Advocate Harbour man was pronounced dead at the scene of a collision in Fox Harbour, Cumberland County on Thursday.

According to a news release, emergency services responded to a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle on Highway 209 in Fox River shortly after 5 p.m.

Police said the motorcycle was travelling east on the highway and the SUV was travelling west when they collided. 

The driver of the motorcycle died.

The driver of the SUV, a 58-year-old woman, and her passenger, an 82-year-old woman, were not injured.

Highway 209 was closed for several hours after the collision but has since reopened. 

Police are investigating the crash.

