Man, 37, dead following crash in Cumberland County

A 37-year-old Advocate Harbour man was pronounced dead at the scene of a collision in Fox Harbour, Cumberland County on Thursday.

According to a news release, emergency services responded to a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle on Highway 209 in Fox River shortly after 5 p.m.

Police said the motorcycle was travelling east on the highway and the SUV was travelling west when they collided.

The driver of the motorcycle died.

The driver of the SUV, a 58-year-old woman, and her passenger, an 82-year-old woman, were not injured.

Highway 209 was closed for several hours after the collision but has since reopened.

Police are investigating the crash.

