Man, 29, dead following single-vehicle crash in Colchester County
A 29-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Colchester County early Saturday.
The driver left road and struck power pole before 2:15 a.m.
Colchester County District RCMP responded to the collision on Highway 2 in Highland Village, about 35 kilometres west of Truro, around 2:15 a.m.
Police, fire and EHS discovered the car had left the roadway and struck a power pole.
The driver, who was alone in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was from Colchester County.
Police say Highway 2 is expected to be closed for several hours to allow for investigation.
