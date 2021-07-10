Man, 29, dead following single-vehicle crash in Colchester County

A 29-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Colchester County early Saturday.

Colchester County District RCMP responded to the collision on Highway 2 in Highland Village, about 35 kilometres west of Truro, around 2:15 a.m.

Police, fire and EHS discovered the car had left the roadway and struck a power pole.

The driver, who was alone in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was from Colchester County.

Police say Highway 2 is expected to be closed for several hours to allow for investigation.

MORE TOP STORIES