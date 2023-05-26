Man, 19, dead, 2 hurt, after single-vehicle crash in Cape Breton
A 19-year-old man from Cape Breton is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 4 in Ben Eoin.
The RCMP say they responded to the crash around 4:40 p.m. Thursday.
Police learned that a Volkswagen Jetta had been travelling on the highway when it left the road, struck a power pole and came to rest in the ditch.
The driver, a 19-year-old man from Lingan, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger, a 21-year-old woman from Grand Mira, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.
Another passenger, a 20-year-old man from Glace Bay, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
An investigation is underway.
