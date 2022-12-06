Man, 42, dead after single-vehicle crash in Annapolis County

A 42-year-old man from Parkers Cove, N.S., is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Annapolis County.

Annapolis District RCMP said police and emergency crews responded to the incident on Parker Mountain Road in Parkers Cove Monday around 5 a.m. AT.

A news release from police said while at the scene, officers discovered that a Mazda CX-30 had left the road and hit a ditch before stopping in a driveway.

Police said the driver, who was alone in the SUV, died at the crash site.

Parker Mountain Road was closed after the crash but has since reopened.

A collision reconstructionist examined the scene and RCMP are still investigating.

