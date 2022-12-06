Content
Man, 42, dead after single-vehicle crash in Annapolis County

A 42-year-old man from Parkers Cove, N.S., is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Annapolis County. 

The driver, a man from Parkers Cove, N.S., was alone in the vehicle

Annapolis District RCMP said police and emergency crews responded to the incident on Parker Mountain Road in Parkers Cove Monday around 5 a.m. AT. 

A news release from police said while at the scene, officers discovered that a Mazda CX-30 had left the road and hit a ditch before stopping in a driveway.

Police said the driver, who was alone in the SUV, died at the crash site.

Parker Mountain Road was closed after the crash but has since reopened.

A collision reconstructionist examined the scene and RCMP are still investigating. 

