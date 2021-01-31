Man, 42, dead after being found injured on Cape Breton sidewalk

A 42-year-old man is dead after he was found injured on the sidewalk of Mitchell Avenue in Dominion Sunday morning.

Cape Breton Regional Police responded to reports of an injured man around 8:30 a.m.

EHS treated the man at the scene, where he later died.

Police say the cause of the man's death is unknown. The Major Crime Unit and other officers are investigating and awaiting autopsy results.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 902-563-5151 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

