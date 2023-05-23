Man, 31, dead after ATV crash in Annapolis County
Crash happened on Highway 362 in Spa Springs
A 31-year-old man is dead after an ATV crash in Nova Scotia's Annapolis County.
The RCMP say they were called to the scene on Highway 362 in Spa Springs — just north of Middleton — shortly before 6 a.m. on Monday.
Police say the ATV was travelling south on the highway when it left the road and came to rest in a field.
The driver and lone occupant, a 31-year-old man from New Minas, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Mounties also responded to a separate off-road vehicle crash on a trail in New Tusket on Monday morning.
Police say a side-by-side was travelling on a remote trail when it rolled, pinning the driver underneath.
The driver and lone-occupant, a 65-year-old man from Shelburne, suffered serious injuries.
He was airlifted to hospital by LifeFlight helicopter.
Clarifications
- A previous version of this story incorrectly identified the location of the crash involving a Shelburne man due to incorrect information provided by the RCMP. This version has been corrected.May 23, 2023 2:22 PM AT