Man, 31, dead after ATV crash in Annapolis County

A 31-year-old man is dead after an ATV crash in Nova Scotia's Annapolis County.

The RCMP say they were called to the scene on Highway 362 in Spa Springs — just north of Middleton — shortly before 6 a.m. on Monday.

Police say the ATV was travelling south on the highway when it left the road and came to rest in a field.

The driver and lone occupant, a 31-year-old man from New Minas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Mounties also responded to a separate off-road vehicle crash on a trail in New Tusket on Monday morning.

Police say a side-by-side was travelling on a remote trail when it rolled, pinning the driver underneath.

The driver and lone-occupant, a 65-year-old man from Shelburne, suffered serious injuries.

He was airlifted to hospital by LifeFlight helicopter.

