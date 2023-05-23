Content
Nova Scotia

Man, 31, dead after ATV crash in Annapolis County

A 31-year-old man is dead after an ATV crash in Nova Scotia's Annapolis County. The RCMP say they were called to the scene on Highway 362 in Spa Springs, just north of Middleton, shortly before 6 a.m. on Monday.

Crash happened on Highway 362 in Spa Springs

CBC News ·
An RCMP patch is shown.
The RCMP responded to off-road vehicle crashes in Spa Springs and Weaver Settlement over the long weekend. (CBC)

A 31-year-old man is dead after an ATV crash in Nova Scotia's Annapolis County.

The RCMP say they were called to the scene on Highway 362 in Spa Springs — just north of Middleton — shortly before 6 a.m. on Monday.

Police say the ATV was travelling south on the highway when it left the road and came to rest in a field.

The driver and lone occupant, a 31-year-old man from New Minas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Mounties also responded to a separate off-road vehicle crash on a trail in New Tusket on Monday morning.

Police say a side-by-side was travelling on a remote trail when it rolled, pinning the driver underneath.

The driver and lone-occupant, a 65-year-old man from Shelburne, suffered serious injuries.

He was airlifted to hospital by LifeFlight helicopter.

Clarifications

  • A previous version of this story incorrectly identified the location of the crash involving a Shelburne man due to incorrect information provided by the RCMP. This version has been corrected.
    May 23, 2023 2:22 PM AT
