Man dead after workplace incident at Inverness business

A man is dead after a workplace incident early Friday at a business in Inverness, N.S.

RCMP say they were called to the Cape Breton business at around 1 a.m., after being notified a man on site had serious injuries.

After completing an initial investigation, RCMP say they handed the file over to the Department of Labour as a workplace incident.

The department confirmed via email Sunday that it is investigating a "workplace fatality," but offered no further information.

This is the second workplace death in Nova Scotia in as many months.

In June, a 55-year-old man from Ontario died after an industrial accident at a fish-feed mill in Truro.

