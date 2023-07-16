Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia

Man dead after workplace incident at Inverness business

RCMP say they were called to the Cape Breton business at around 1 a.m. Friday after being notified that a man on site had serious injuries. 

Department of Labour is investigating

CBC News ·
A roadside sign reads "Inverness, come to play."
Police say they were called to the scene of an Inverness business at around 1 a.m. Friday. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

A man is dead after a workplace incident early Friday at a business in Inverness, N.S.

RCMP say they were called to the Cape Breton business at around 1 a.m., after being notified a man on site had serious injuries. 

After completing an initial investigation, RCMP say they handed the file over to the Department of Labour as a workplace incident.

The department confirmed via email Sunday that it is investigating a "workplace fatality," but offered no further information.

This is the second workplace death in Nova Scotia in as many months.

In June, a 55-year-old man from Ontario died after an industrial accident at a fish-feed mill in Truro.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now