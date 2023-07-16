Man dead after workplace incident at Inverness business
Department of Labour is investigating
A man is dead after a workplace incident early Friday at a business in Inverness, N.S.
RCMP say they were called to the Cape Breton business at around 1 a.m., after being notified a man on site had serious injuries.
After completing an initial investigation, RCMP say they handed the file over to the Department of Labour as a workplace incident.
The department confirmed via email Sunday that it is investigating a "workplace fatality," but offered no further information.
This is the second workplace death in Nova Scotia in as many months.
In June, a 55-year-old man from Ontario died after an industrial accident at a fish-feed mill in Truro.
