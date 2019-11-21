Man dead after single-vehicle crash on Highway 12 in Crooked Lake

A man is dead after a truck crashed into a ditch in Kings County, N.S., on Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Highway 12 in Crooked Lake at 6:44 p.m.

RCMP said there were other people in the truck at the time of the crash, but didn't say how many or who was driving. The people in the vehicle who survived are being treated by paramedics. It's unclear how severe their injuries are.

Police said the road was covered with snow at the time of the crash.

A collision reconstructionist was called to the scene.

Highway 12 between Butler Road in Kings County and New Ross in Lunenburg County is expected to be closed for about four hours.

