Man, 59, dead after single-vehicle crash in Yarmouth

A 59-year-old man is dead after the van he was driving left the road and ended up in a ditch on Black Point Road in Yarmouth, N.S.

RCMP say they responded just before 1 a.m. Monday and found the man, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

The man was taken to hospital and pronounced dead, according to police.

The road was closed for several hours and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

