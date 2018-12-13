Man charged with choking, sexually assaulting woman in Dartmouth

A 50-year-old man has been charged with choking and sexually assaulting a woman in Dartmouth on Sunday morning.

Halifax Regional Police said they responded to a report of a sexual assault in a building on Alderney Drive around 7:45 a.m.

Police said the man approached a woman he did not know and sexually assaulted her. The man then ran away.

Later Sunday morning, officers arrested a man without incident at a residence in Eastern Passage, N.S.

Marcus Stafford Yearwood was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Monday to face charges of sexual assault, choking and breach of a court order. A spokesperson for the Nova Scotia Public Prosecution Service said the matter was adjourned until Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.

Criminal history includes violent offences

Police spokesperson Const. John MacLeod said he could not share where exactly the alleged assault took place out of respect for the woman's privacy.

"Any time there's a sexual assault it's very serious. It's very traumatic for the individual that goes through it," said MacLeod.

Yearwood has a long criminal history dating back to at least 1990, according to information from the Public Prosecution Service.

Between 1990 and 2009, Yearwood was sentenced for various crimes, including aggravated assault, escape from custody, theft under $5,000, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, driving while impaired and failure to stop at an accident.

Yearwood was also recently charged with assault, evading a peace officer while driving and dangerous operation of a vehicle. He's due back in Dartmouth provincial court on June 29 at 9:30 a.m. in relation to those charges.

