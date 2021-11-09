Man charged with murder in fatal Amherst shooting

A man has been charged with murder in Amherst, N.S., after a fatal shooting this week.

Joseph Thomas Hartson, 33, was charged Tuesday with murdering Jerry Jordan Morrissey, 23, who was shot dead Monday.

The Amherst Police Department said Hartson was arrested at the scene on Bayview Drive at about 2 p.m. Monday.

"Morrissey, who was not a resident of the home, was found to be suffering from a gunshot wound," Const. Tom Wood said in a news release. "Paramedics transported him to the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre, where he later succumbed to his injuries."

Police have spoken to the victim's family.

"We offered them our sincere condolences," Police Chief Dwayne Pike said. "This incident is heartbreaking for all of those involved."

Police are still investigating the death.

