Man charged with murder in 2021 Glace Bay homicide

Cape Breton Regional Police have made an arrest in the January 2021 homicide of a Glace Bay, N.S., man.

David Sheppard, 51, died in a Halifax hospital nine days after he was badly injured in his home.

Police said an assailant entered Sheppard's home on Brookland Street and assaulted him. The man then ran off.

On Monday, officers arrested 42-year-old Stephen Troy MacDonald of Glace Bay.

MacDonald has been charged with second-degree murder and breaking and entering. He is scheduled to appear in Sydney provincial court on Tuesday.

Police say anyone with information about this case is asked to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

