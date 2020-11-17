Man charged with hate crime in Halifax after threats at Diwali celebration

Halifax police have charged a man who allegedly threatened a local family celebrating a religious festival.

At about 7:55 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report of a disturbance in Mount Royale Park at 635 Washmill Lake Dr. in Fairview.

A man was making threats to a group of people celebrating Diwali, which is one of the major festivals celebrated by Hindus, Jains and Sikhs.

An officer found the man nearby and arrested him without incident.

The man is scheduled to appear in court at a later date to face charges of public incitement of hatred, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and failing to comply with a court order.

Const. John MacLeod, Halifax police spokesperson, said the force is glad the incident was brought to their attention.

"These kinds of incidents can certainly be very harmful to our community. We take them very seriously," MacLeod said.

If people find themselves exposed to intimidation or behaviour that is offensive or threatening they should always report it, MacLeod said.

