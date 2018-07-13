Man charged with forcible confinement, assault after allegedly dragging woman into car

An Eastern Passage, N.S., man is facing charges of forcible confinement and assault, after he allegedly dragged a woman into a car in Cole Harbour, N.S. and drove off with her, RCMP said in a press release on Friday.

Police said they tracked down the man and woman on July 4, after a report came in that a woman was forcibly hauled into a car on Flying Cloud Drive just after 10 p.m. on July 3.

The man and the woman were both found safe with help from the public, police said.

Police said the woman was not injured during the incident.

The 22-year-old man is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Aug. 15.