Man charged for driving 82 km/h above limit on Highway 103

RCMP have charged a 53-year-old man from Brazil for stunting after a vehicle was clocked going 82 km/h above the speed limit along Highway 103 in East Chester, N.S., Saturday afternoon.

Police say the vehicle was going 182 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

The man's vehicle was seized and his driver's licence has been suspended for seven days.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.

Police are encouraging people to report unsafe driving.

"Nova Scotia RCMP want to remind the public that speed is one of the major causes of serious injury and fatal collisions on our roads," police said in news release Sunday.