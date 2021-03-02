Man charged with attempted murder in road rage incident

A 26-year-old man from Lawrencetown, Halifax County is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, in what police describe as a road rage incident.

According to a news release from Halifax District RCMP, police responded around 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 24 after receiving a report of a man being hit by a vehicle in a parking lot off Lawrencetown Road.

Police said the incident started on Ross Road. A 49-year-old man was driving southbound and noticed a red vehicle behind him.

Both vehicles turned onto Lawrencetown Road, and the red vehicle pulled into the oncoming lane beside the other vehicle and "made a threatening gesture," police said. The red vehicle then pulled behind again and followed the other driver into a parking lot.

Police said the 49-year-old got out of his vehicle to speak to the other driver and was struck by the other vehicle, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

The red vehicle then drove away, but police later found and arrested the 26-year-old driver.

He is scheduled to appear in provincial court on the morning of March 30 to face the following charges:

Attempted murder.

Assault with a weapon.

Uttering threats.

Dangerous operation.

Failure to comply with conditions of probation order.

Mischief under $5,000.

