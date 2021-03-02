Man charged with attempted murder in road rage incident
49-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries
A 26-year-old man from Lawrencetown, Halifax County is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, in what police describe as a road rage incident.
According to a news release from Halifax District RCMP, police responded around 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 24 after receiving a report of a man being hit by a vehicle in a parking lot off Lawrencetown Road.
Police said the incident started on Ross Road. A 49-year-old man was driving southbound and noticed a red vehicle behind him.
Both vehicles turned onto Lawrencetown Road, and the red vehicle pulled into the oncoming lane beside the other vehicle and "made a threatening gesture," police said. The red vehicle then pulled behind again and followed the other driver into a parking lot.
Police said the 49-year-old got out of his vehicle to speak to the other driver and was struck by the other vehicle, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.
The red vehicle then drove away, but police later found and arrested the 26-year-old driver.
He is scheduled to appear in provincial court on the morning of March 30 to face the following charges:
- Attempted murder.
- Assault with a weapon.
- Uttering threats.
- Dangerous operation.
- Failure to comply with conditions of probation order.
- Mischief under $5,000.