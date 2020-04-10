Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Terence Bay

A man from Terence Bay has been charged with attempted murder after another man was injured during an altercation late Thursday afternoon.

In a release, the Nova Scotia RCMP said members of the Halifax RCMP and Halifax Regional Police were called to a disturbance outside a home on Lower Prospect Branch Road in Terence Bay at 4:45 p.m.

Officers found an injured 46-year-old man standing and talking to people at the scene. He was taken to hospital with what they believe to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police learned there was an altercation between two men. One left the scene and returned with a gun.

The release said the assailant shot the victim before fleeing in a vehicle.

Officers found the suspect at a nearby home and arrested him.

Jeffrey Paul Mason, 37, has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and other weapons-related charges.

The release said the two men are known to each other and this was not a random act.

Mason was held overnight and is scheduled to appear before a justice of the peace via telecommunications today.

