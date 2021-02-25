Disturbance call leads to man being charged with weapons, drug offences

A man from Wilmot, N.S., is facing weapons and drug charges following a disturbance Tuesday morning.

Kingston RCMP were contacted about a disturbance outside an organization on Main Street in Kingston around 10:40. It was reported that a man had been yelling from inside his vehicle at two women standing outside.

He then fled the scene, according to a news release from the RCMP.

Following an investigation, police found the 37-year-old has breached his undertaking.

The next morning, an off-duty member of the Middleton detachment saw the suspect walking along Highway 1 in Wilmot. On-duty officers from the Kingston detachment responded and arrested the man without incident.

The release said the man possessed a pellet handgun, methamphetamine and counterfeit money.

The man was remanded into custody and was scheduled to appear in court in on Thursday.

He faces charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of counterfeit money, possession of methamphetamine and two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.

The RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.

