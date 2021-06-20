Man facing charges after stabbing in Halifax

Police have now charged a 45-year-old-man in relation to a stabbing Friday evening in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police were called at 5:20 p.m. for a weapons complaint at the 2000 block of Gottingen Street, where they found a 56-year-old-man with a "puncture wound."

The victim was quickly taken to hospital with what were believed to be life-threatening injuries. There was no update Monday on his status.

Police found a suspect nearby. He is now facing charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon and failing to comply with a court order.

He is set to appear in Halifax provincial court Monday.

MORE TOP STORIES