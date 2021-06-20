Man facing charges after stabbing in Halifax
A man has life-threatening injuries after an incident in the 2000 block of Gottingen Street Friday evening. Halifax Regional Police were called to the scene due to a weapons complaint where they found a man with "puncture wound" injury. A suspect has been charged and will appear in court Monday.
Man suffered a 'puncture wound' and was sent to hospital Friday evening
Police have now charged a 45-year-old-man in relation to a stabbing Friday evening in Halifax.
Halifax Regional Police were called at 5:20 p.m. for a weapons complaint at the 2000 block of Gottingen Street, where they found a 56-year-old-man with a "puncture wound."
The victim was quickly taken to hospital with what were believed to be life-threatening injuries. There was no update Monday on his status.
Police found a suspect nearby. He is now facing charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon and failing to comply with a court order.
He is set to appear in Halifax provincial court Monday.
