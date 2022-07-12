N.S. man charged with smuggling offences after RCMP investigation

A man has been charged with several smuggling and firearms offences following an RCMP investigation.

The Mounties say the Canada Border Services Agency intercepted a package in May that was being shipped to someone on the Paq'tnkek First Nation near Antigonish, N.S.

The package contained a firearm suppressor, which is a prohibited device under Section 84 of the Criminal Code.

RCMP launched an investigation after they were informed of the interception by CBSA. The suspect was arrested when the package was delivered on June 27.

Search warrants were executed at two homes in Antigonish County, where authorities seized firearms, some of which were unsafely stored, and ammunition. A woman was also arrested at one of the homes.

A 40-year-old Paq'tnkek man has been charged with 10 offences, including importing an illegal device, smuggling into Canada and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The man has been released from custody on conditions. He is expected to return to court on Sept. 28.

MORE TOP STORIES