Caribou man charged after shots fired at fisherman in Northumberland Strait

A man faces a charge of assault with a weapon after shots were fired at a lobster fisherman in the Northumberland Strait in December, as tensions mounted in parts of Nova Scotia over Indigenous fishing rights.

The shooting happened during the evening of Dec. 13, when the RCMP were called to the area of the Pictou Landing First Nation.

Andrea Paul, the chief of Pictou Landing, told CBC News at the time that a lobster fisherman from her community spotted a boat by his traps and decided to go out to investigate.

RCMP said as the victim approached the area, the boat turned toward him and shots were fired in his direction.

The man was not hurt, but Paul said he was shaken.

The shooting happened one day before the scheduled close of Pictou Landing's moderate livelihood lobster fishery.

One man turned himself in to police that night and three others were arrested the next morning.

RCMP have now laid charges against Cameron Harold Fleury, 39, of Caribou, N.S.

He's accused of assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a boat and mischief.

Fleury is scheduled to appear in Pictou provincial court on March 15.

MORE TOP STORIES