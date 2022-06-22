Man charged with sexual assault against youth in Pictou County

A 68-year-old man has been charged with two counts of sexual assault involving a youth in Pictou County.

On Monday, Pictou County District RCMP received a complaint of sexual assault at an equestrian facility in Plymouth, about five kilometres south of New Glasgow.

After an investigation, Herbert Allison Best was charged with two counts of sexual assault.

An RCMP news release says Best was released on conditions. He is not to visit places where people under the age of 18 are known to frequent unless there is responsible adult of the age of 25 present.

He is expected to appear in Pictou provincial court on Aug. 3.

Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said the RCMP believes there may be other victims.

"Because of the facility where the incident occurred at, the public does have access to that facility and youth do meet at this facility, so it's our belief that other persons might have been victims of other incidents," he said Wednesday.

In the release, the RCMP encourages anyone who is a victim, knows someone who is a victim or has information related to this incident to contact the Pictou County District RCMP at 902-485-4333.

Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.

