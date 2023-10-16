Man charged with second-degree murder in Dartmouth stabbing

Halifax Regional Police have charged a 33-year-old man with second-degree murder in relation to a stabbing in Dartmouth, N.S., on Monday afternoon.

The victim was 27-year-old Benjamin Ward Clattenburg. He died in hospital.

The accused, Jamie Duckenfield, appeared in Dartmouth provincial court on Tuesday afternoon and was remanded into custody, the Nova Scotia Public Prosecution Service told CBC News. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 7.

Police were called to the 200 block of Portland Street at 1:15 p.m. Monday to respond to "an altercation between two men," police said in a news release.

Duckenfield was arrested without incident.

Police said they do not believe the stabbing was a random incident. They have appealed to the public for more information, including video, in relation to the attack.

Anyone with information who has not already in been contact with police can reach them directly at 902-490-5020.

Duckenfield was sentenced on three charges in September, including mischief from a June 2023 incident, assault causing bodily harm from April 2022 and theft under $5,00 from February 2022.

His sentence included 219 days of custody, which the judge determined he'd already served. He was also banned from using firearms for 10 years and given 18 months probation.

MORE TOP STORIES