Man charged with second-degree murder in Halifax homicide

Halifax Regional Police have charged a 26-year-old man with second-degree murder in the death of Damien Lamoureux.

Police say they originally received a report of gunfire in downtown Halifax around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Lamoureux, 21, was found injured at the intersection of Barrington and Morris streets.

Police initially believed Lamoureax had been shot, but after an investigation they determined he had actually been stabbed.

He died of his injuries late Friday..

Police say they don't have any evidence that a shooting occurred as part of this incident.

An autopsy was completed on Saturday and the death has been ruled a homicide.

Three people were arrested at the scene.

One of them, Mitchell William Coles, 26, of Halifax, was charged Saturday with second-degree murder and possession of a weapon while prohibited.

The other two people were released without charges.

Police don't believe this was a random incident and aren't looking for any other suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by submitting a secure web tip or by using the P3 Tips app.

