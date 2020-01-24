N.S. man charged with 2nd-degree murder in weekend homicide
Truro police say they arrested a suspect in the death of Troy Whidden on Tuesday.
The body of 53-year-old Troy Whidden was found in a Truro apartment Sunday
Police in Truro, N.S., have charged a man with second-degree murder after a body was discovered in an apartment early Sunday.
Nathan Joseph Knockwood, 31, was arrested without incident Tuesday in connection with the death of 53-year-old Troy Whidden.
Officers were called Sunday to an apartment on Arthur Street in Truro after receiving a report of an unresponsive man.
They found Whidden's body in the apartment and referred the case to the medical examiner, who determined the death was a homicide.
Police have not released specific details of the killing. However, police have said they do not believe it was a random act and they are not looking for any other suspects.
MORE TOP STORIES