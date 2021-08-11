Man charged with assaulting 3 police officers in Pictou County

Pictou County District RCMP have charged a man after they say he assaulted three police officers and also attempted to disarm an officer.

At around 7:10 a.m. on Aug. 4., RCMP received a report of a vehicle crash on Highway 376 in Lyons Brook. The driver of one of the vehicles fled on foot before police arrived.

The 31-year-old man was found nearby at a store. Police say he showed signs of impairment.

He was initially arrested without incident for impaired driving and fleeing the scene of an accident. RCMP brought him to the detachment for testing because they suspected drug impairment.

After arriving at the detachment, police say he began uttering threats and damaging property. They say they asked him to stop several times.

They say he then assaulted a police officer. After initial resistance, officers got him back in handcuffs.

After completing a drug test, he remained in custody until police determined he could be released.

During the release process around 3:15 p.m., police say the man hit an officer in the waist and grabbed onto another officer's gun.

He was then returned to his cell.

The man was charged with three counts of assaulting a peace officer, four counts of uttering threats to property, disarming a peace officer, uttering threats to cause harm or death, mischief under $5,000, impaired operation of a vehicle and possession of stolen property.

He is scheduled to appear in Truro provincial court Wednesday afternoon.

