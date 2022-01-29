Man, 25, charged with second-degree murder in relation to New Glasgow death

Devon Cory Butler, 25, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 56-year-old woman, according to a news release from New Glasgow Regional Police on Saturday.

The woman's body was discovered at her home on Nelson Street in New Glasgow on Friday after police responded to a call.

Butler was taken into custody following the discovery of the body.

New Glasgow Regional Police Const. Ken Macdonald told CBC News on Friday that the two people knew each other.

Butler is to appear in a provincial court on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 902-752-1941. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

