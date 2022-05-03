Man charged with murder in death of woman in Kingsport

Police say they have charged a 71-year-old man with murder in the death of a 72-year-old woman in Kingsport, N.S., after he turned himself in on Sunday.

Douglas Andrew Smith arrived at the New Minas RCMP detachment on Sunday afternoon to report the incident, which police said had occurred approximately 24 hours earlier at a house on Pleasant Street.

Smith was arrested and held in custody. Police announced Tuesday he was charged with second-degree murder.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall said police cannot confirm the nature of the relationship between the two people.

"They were certainly known to each other, so it's not like it was a random incident," Marshall said. "Both people live on Pleasant Street in Kingsport."

Marshall said search warrants for the house, a hotel in Kings County and the minivan Smith used to get to the RCMP detachment were executed Sunday.

Smith appeared in Kentville provincial court on Monday and will return on June 2.

