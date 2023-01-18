N.S. RCMP charge man with murder in connection to East Walton death

Nova Scotia RCMP have charged a man with murder in relation to a death in East Walton, N.S., earlier this week.

Police say officers responded to a report of an assault at a home on Highway 215 in the small Hants County community Monday evening.

They found an unresponsive 71-year-old man in the driveway, who died at the scene. His death was ruled a homicide.

Officers learned a second man had fled the area on foot before they arrived. RCMP later located the suspect and arrested him.

Police say 28-year-old Tyler Blade Neufeld from East Walton has been charged with murder and is expected to appear in Truro provincial court Wednesday.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact police.

