Officers injured, lawns damaged after Halifax police chase in residential area

A 39-year-old man is facing multiple charges after Halifax Regional Police officers chased a stolen vehicle through a residential area Sunday afternoon.

A release from the municipal force states that officers noticed a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Pictou County driving into Halifax on Old Sambro Road.

The officers tried to pull the vehicle over but the driver fled, according to the news release. Police then found the vehicle on a near by cul-de-sac.

The release states that officers tried to block the driver, but he rammed two police vehicles, then drove across some laws to escape.

Two officers suffered minor injuries and several lawns were damaged in the pursuit, the news release says.

Eventually police say the driver got wedged between a building and and a fence and officers were able to arrest the man.

He is expected to appear in court on Monday.

