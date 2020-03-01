B.C. man charged for exposing himself to women in Halifax park

A 21-year-old British Columbia man has been charged for exposing himself to two women in Point Pleasant Park on Friday, Halifax Regional Police say.

Shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday, an adult woman called police to report a man who exposed himself to her after starting a conversation with her.

Police went to Point Pleasant Park to search for the suspect. While there, another woman called police to report a similar incident. The suspect was determined to be the same man.

Police found the suspect in the park and arrested him.

He's been charged with two counts of committing an indecent act.

He's expected to appear in Halifax provincial court on Monday.

