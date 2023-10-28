Man charged following October 2023 head-on crash near Miller Lake

Dashcam footage captured Saturday morning shows a dramatic head-on collision that resulted in three people being injured. It happened when a Blue Toyota Echo was travelling the wrong direction on Highway 102. Video submitted by Connor Smith.

Nova Scotia RCMP have charged a 35-year-old man in relation to a head-on collision in October 2023 near Miller Lake.

The crash was reported around 9:25 a.m. on Oct. 28. It involved a blue Toyota Echo and a Jeep Wrangler on Highway 102. A dashcam captured footage of the crash at the time.

Minutes before the crash, police said they got two reports about the same Toyota Echo "being operated in a dangerous manner at high rates of speed" on Windmill Road and Highway 118.

Witnesses, police said, saw the driver "flee from the collision" which resulted in two people in the Jeep suffering minor injuries and a third person suffering serious injuries.

Following the crash, police say the public sent in multiple tips. This led to a man being arrested on Tuesday evening at a hotel on Kearney Lake Road. He is scheduled to appear at Halifax provincial court on Jan. 30 at 9:30 a.m. He has been charged with:

Accident resulting in bodily harm.

Causing bodily harm by criminal negligence.

Dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

